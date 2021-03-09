Beaver Creek Wetlands Association to acquire land for new trail system

Explore Wetlands association aims to give more wetland access to Greene County residents

Beavercreek Twp. has also pledged in-kind staff hours and equipment use for this project. Moran said partnerships with Beavercreek Twp. Beavercreek, Fairborn and the county have allowed this project to come together.

The entire project is estimated to cost about $7.5 million. The wetlands association wants to connect existing trails throughout the county so that residents can better enjoy the area wetlands.

“Wetlands are as unique as rainforests or coral reefs,” Moran said.

Moran said wetlands are good for the environment because they absorb carbon. They are also good for Miami Valley residents because they purify water as it goes into the aquifer, he said.

The first phase of the project, which included improvements to existing trails at Rotary and Phillips parks, will be completed in June or July of this year. This next phase, which includes buying the McIntire land and building the observation tower, will take about a year.

This second phase will connect the Hunter’s Point and Hunter’s Ridge neighborhoods to the trail system, Moran said.

The Beaver Creek Wetlands Association is working on making the wetland more accessible to Greene County residents. CONTRIBUTED

The association hopes to finish the project in seven phases over the next five to seven years.

The Beaver Creek Wetlands Association has protected more than 2,300 acres of land along the Beaver Creek since it was formed in 1988, Moran said. These sites include wetlands, fens, marshes and streams. Now that the organization has spent the first 30 years of its existence preserving these lands, the focus is on giving the people who live in the region access to them, Moran said.