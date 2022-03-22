Beavercreek awarded second round of federal funds to create city’s largest park

The city will match the grant funding dollar-for-dollar for the purchase using park fees, which are paid by area developers and not by taxpayers.

Caption A graphic rendering of the scale of Beavercreek's proposed Research Park. The city was awarded grant funding to complete the purchase of the parcel last week. CONTRIBUTED Caption A graphic rendering of the scale of Beavercreek's proposed Research Park. The city was awarded grant funding to complete the purchase of the parcel last week. CONTRIBUTED

The park, which be developed with community input, will either be left wild for trails or developed for recreation similar to Rotary Park. The city will begin the process of generating a park master plan for the property sometime this year.

Beavercreek and five other Ohio communities received a combined $2.6 million in funding from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, including Minster, Cleveland and Summit Metroparks, Lorain, and Covington. The National Park Service must still approve the final grant award.

“This process took many months in 2021 due to COVID, so we are not sure on the timetable of NPS approval,” Landrum said.

Explore Ahiska Turkish group teaches life lessons through new wrestling center

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources administers the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program for Ohio. Annually, the fund provides up to 50% reimbursement assistance for state and local governments, for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of outdoor recreational areas. The federal grant program is supported by offshore oil lease revenues and other non-tax sources.

“Improvements at our parks, playgrounds, and trails encourage people to get out and enjoy their neighborhoods,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the announcement last week. “These grants will help Ohio communities give their citizens more opportunities to safely enjoy the great outdoors.”