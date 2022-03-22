dayton-daily-news logo
Beavercreek awarded second round of federal funds to create city’s largest park

The City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture Division has joined the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

The City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture Division has joined the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
30 minutes ago
Grant would fund second phase of the Research Park project.

BEAVERCREEK — A $235,000 federal grant awarded to Beavercreek will allow the city to acquire another 48 acres of land near Interstate 675 to be used for a city park.

Beavercreek was awarded $503,000 in funding last year to purchase an initial 100 acres in the same area.

The federal money distributed by the state of Ohio will be used to buy 47.65 acres of land between I-675 and Grange Hall and south of Patterson Road. The venture is the second phase of a two-part plan to create a park more than twice the size of the largest park currently in Beavercreek, city manager Pete Landrum said.

At roughly 148 acres, the proposed green space would be more than double the size of Rotary Park, the biggest Beavercreek park at 72 acres.

“We are very excited about the award and very excited for this future park for the residents’ use and enjoyment. This land will be used for park and recreational uses, and forever be green space,” Landrum said.

The city will match the grant funding dollar-for-dollar for the purchase using park fees, which are paid by area developers and not by taxpayers.

A graphic rendering of the scale of Beavercreek's proposed Research Park. The city was awarded grant funding to complete the purchase of the parcel last week. CONTRIBUTED

A rendering of the scale of the proposed Research Park is shown in the middle of several other Beavercreek properties for comparison, including Rotary Park, the Mall at Fairfield Commons, and the Greene Towne Center. The proposed new park is approximately twice the size of the other large-scale properties.

The park, which be developed with community input, will either be left wild for trails or developed for recreation similar to Rotary Park. The city will begin the process of generating a park master plan for the property sometime this year.

Beavercreek and five other Ohio communities received a combined $2.6 million in funding from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, including Minster, Cleveland and Summit Metroparks, Lorain, and Covington. The National Park Service must still approve the final grant award.

“This process took many months in 2021 due to COVID, so we are not sure on the timetable of NPS approval,” Landrum said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources administers the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program for Ohio. Annually, the fund provides up to 50% reimbursement assistance for state and local governments, for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of outdoor recreational areas. The federal grant program is supported by offshore oil lease revenues and other non-tax sources.

“Improvements at our parks, playgrounds, and trails encourage people to get out and enjoy their neighborhoods,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the announcement last week. “These grants will help Ohio communities give their citizens more opportunities to safely enjoy the great outdoors.”

