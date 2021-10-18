Beavercreek wants to obtain land to create city’s largest park

BEAVERCREEK — The city plans to use federal grant funding to help it purchase land that could become the largest park in Beavercreek.
National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund has given $1.7 million that will be split up among several area communities. Beavercreek leaders said the city’s portion of the money is part of a two-phase plan to create a green space more than twice the size of the largest park in the city.
Beavercreek has been awarded $503,000 from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire 100 acres of Research Park between Interstate 675 and Grange Hall Road, and is seeking $235,000 from the same fund to acquire 47.65 more.
At roughly 148 acres, the proposed park would be more than double the size of Rotary Park, the biggest park currently in Beavercreek at 72 acres.
“It will forever be green space for residents to enjoy and by far the largest park, if it all gets bought,” said city manager Pete Landrum.
The city would match grant funding dollar-for-dollar for the purchase. The city’s money comes out of park fees, which are paid by area developers and not by taxpayers.
“This was an opportunity,” Landrum said. “Where else in Beavercreek can you secure that much land for a park, and secure it at that cost?”
In 2019, the city surveyed Beavercreek residents and found that 60% reported a “large need for large community parks.” Landrum said they’re not sure at this point whether the park would be left wild for trails or developed for recreation similar to Rotary, which would be developed with community input.
Other area communities awarded Land and Water Conservation Fund grants include Piqua, Yellow Springs, Butler County, New Paris and Washington Twp.
“Ohioans depend on access to parks and public lands for outdoor recreation, community events and local jobs,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who announced the awards. “These Land and Water Conservation Fund grants will support Ohio economies and protect our natural resources for future generations.”
About the Author