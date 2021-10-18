Beavercreek wants to obtain land to create city’s largest park

The city would match grant funding dollar-for-dollar for the purchase. The city’s money comes out of park fees, which are paid by area developers and not by taxpayers.

“This was an opportunity,” Landrum said. “Where else in Beavercreek can you secure that much land for a park, and secure it at that cost?”

In 2019, the city surveyed Beavercreek residents and found that 60% reported a “large need for large community parks.” Landrum said they’re not sure at this point whether the park would be left wild for trails or developed for recreation similar to Rotary, which would be developed with community input.

Other area communities awarded Land and Water Conservation Fund grants include Piqua, Yellow Springs, Butler County, New Paris and Washington Twp.

“Ohioans depend on access to parks and public lands for outdoor recreation, community events and local jobs,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who announced the awards. “These Land and Water Conservation Fund grants will support Ohio economies and protect our natural resources for future generations.”