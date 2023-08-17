Beavercreek company lands $22M AFRL materials contract

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has awarded a Beavercreek research firm a large contract to assist with materials research.

UES Inc. was awarded a $21,999,999 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the acquisition of advanced micro characterization of materials research and development, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

This contract provides for material characterization research using electron, X-ray, and ion-optical techniques to characterize novel materials developed at AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson and is expected to be completed by Nov. 16, 2027.

This contract was a competitive acquisition and two offers were received, the DOD said.

Fiscal 2022 ($30,344) and fiscal 2023 ($215,669) research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $246,013 are being obligated at time of award.