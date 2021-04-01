Beavercreek company lands $96M contract for Air Force propulsion work

ARCTOS Technology Solutions LLC, Beavercreek, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $96,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research enabling procurement for aerospace systems, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS last year, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.