Beavercreek company lands $96M contract for Air Force propulsion work

A Tampa, Fla.-based company with a Beavercreek presence has landed a big contract to work on Air Force propulsion, power and thermal management systems.
ARCTOS Technology Solutions LLC, Beavercreek, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $96,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research enabling procurement for aerospace systems, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS last year, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.
Joe Sciabica — once the UTC chief executive and a former executive director of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) — today serves as chief technology officer of the combined businesses.
Th new contract provides for the advancement of “state-of-the-art” propulsion, power, and thermal management technologies for transition to the warfighter, the DoD said, adding that work will be performed in the Dayton area and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and is expected to be completed by March 30, 2029.
This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 10 offers were received, the Pentagon said.
No specific funds are obligated on the basic contract, however, in conjunction with the award, the first task order will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2021 funds of $830,000.
The contract came from AFRL, which is based at Wright-Patterson.