Beavercreek completes $2.4 million in infrastructure improvements ahead of winter weather

The city of Beavercreek recently completed $2.4 million in infrastructure improvements that will result in better and quicker snow removal during winter weather, city officials say.
The nine-acre site near Rotary Park on Dayton Xenia Road is primarily used to store brine, gravel, dirt, and mulch. The city began construction in April on a 8.900-square-foot concrete salt storage facility and surrounding infrastructure. The tension fabric salt storage facility can hold up to 7,000 tons of salt, replacing the outdated 6,000-square-foot wooden barn built in 1998.
The previous barn was antiquated and inefficient, and it created safety issues for the city’s public service staff, officials said.
“I look at it from a safety component ... because the old building was dark and dingy and (public service staff) had to kind of crawl into it and get things out. This will allow them to drive up, load up and leave,” said Mayor Don Adams.
The new salt storage facility site will allow for easier salt deliveries and streamlined truck loading, and the city will be able to order salt and other materials in larger quantities, which cuts down on price, said Beavercreek Public Service Superintendent Joey Shope.
“It was pretty bad, especially on the salt side of things,” he said. “It’s going to cut the time down in half of just unloading and storing the salt.”
The new facility cost approximately $2.4 million and is a result of the road levy Beavercreek residents passed in 2022, city officials said. That same levy also resulted in hiring five new staff members and ordering additional snow plows. Last year the city was able to increase the number of snow routes from 18 to 21.
These, along with the facility upgrades, will result in better and quicker treatment of roads during winter weather, Shope said.
“We hear a lot from our residents who want the roads clear sooner, so we’ll see that now. We’ll have salt on hand always, we’re doing more pre-treatment,...and we have more operators and trucks to get out and tackle winter events,” he said.
The project was designed by Garmann Miller and completed by Brumbaugh Construction.
