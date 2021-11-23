Beavercreek considering income tax on ballot again

“This is not something that we’ve taken lightly,” Stone said. “We thought the residents deserved a few tweaks that we made, and we’ll give another shot at it.”

If the income tax does not pass, officials said, the city’s multimillion-dollar infrastructure backlog isn’t going away. However, this iteration of the income tax expands on how the money will be used, and offsets property owners’ taxes by 40% more than it would have in 2020, city manager Pete Landrum said.

“This is a little different than last time. Council is making a promise for this income tax try,” Landrum said.

Some residents voiced support for the levy at a public hearing Monday, saying Beavercreek’s reliance on property taxes hurts elderly residents.

“It’s about time to change the way we support our city services because the burden to be on the taxpayers, the property owners entirely, has been very, very difficult as the years go on,” resident Carol Graff said at a Monday council meeting.

City council will formally vote to place the measure on the ballot in January.