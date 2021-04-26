Beavercreek defense contractor lands $91M Air Force contract

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., which has offices at 2875 Presidential Drive, has been awarded a $91,020,870 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for work in “trusted and elastic military platforms and electronic warfare (EW) System technologies (TEMPEST) resilient and agile mission systems,” the Department of Defense said late last week.

This contract aims to advance open system architecture standards and approaches, commercial high-speed networking technologies, precision timing, cybersecurity and cyber-resiliency, modeling and simulation, and more, the DoD said.