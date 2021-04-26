Beavercreek defense contractor lands $91M Air Force contract

A Beavercreek defense contractor has won a $91 million Air Force contract for work in electronic warfare.
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., which has offices at 2875 Presidential Drive, has been awarded a $91,020,870 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for work in “trusted and elastic military platforms and electronic warfare (EW) System technologies (TEMPEST) resilient and agile mission systems,” the Department of Defense said late last week.
This contract aims to advance open system architecture standards and approaches, commercial high-speed networking technologies, precision timing, cybersecurity and cyber-resiliency, modeling and simulation, and more, the DoD said.
Work will be performed in Beavercreek and Boulder, Colo., and is expected to be completed April 5, 2026.
This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received.
Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Boulder-based Ball calls itself an industry leader in radio frequency, electro-optical and infrared capabilities. “We have an active and expanding series of programs that support the current and future EW needs of warfighters,” the company says on its web site.