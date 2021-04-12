A Troy aerospace company will help modernize the mighty B-52

Collins will design the new wheel and carbon brake for the B-52H using a proprietary carbon heat sink material. The company said the resdesigned system will let the Stratofortress perform more landings per overhaul.

”Since the first Stratofortress variant took flight in the 1950s, Collins Aerospace has been onboard,” Ajay Mahajan, vice president, landing systems for Collins Aerospace, said in a recent release. “Our world-class engineers will develop a solution that offers seamless technology insertion to help sustain the B-52 as it continues flying for another three decades.”