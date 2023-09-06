Beavercreek defense contractor wins new investment

Resonant Sciences, a Beavercreek defense contractor, has won an investment from an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., the local company said.

Resonant is a payload and survivability company that serves the U.S. defense community.

Today with more than 150 employees, the company is a research and development firm focused on developing technologies to developmental and operational platforms, including antennas, radomes (enclosures that protect radar antennas) and more.

In partnership with Cerberus’ Supply Chain and Strategic Opportunities platform, Resonant “will continue to pursue its growth trajectory and believes it will stand well-positioned to meet increased customer demand for its technologies, subsystems, and hardware solutions,” the Beavercreek company said in a release.

The amount of the investment was not disclosed in the release. But the business said the investment and Cerberus’ resources will support the advancement of Resonant’s “facilities, capabilities, and robust pipeline of products for next-generation platforms.”

“We are extremely excited to establish this partnership with the team at Cerberus,” J. Micah North, chief executive and co-founder of Resonant, said in a statement. “Cerberus has assembled a team of experts across critical national security domains that should further accelerate the growth and fielding of Resonant’s systems. Importantly, they understand our mission and DNA and are committed to supporting our long-term growth.”

“Looking forward to going harder and faster in support of our customers and warfighters,” North added on LinkedIn.

In May, North told the Dayton Daily News that Resonant Sciences is refurbishing a former Vineyard Church property on Indian Ripple Road.

“We signed a lease on that and we’ll be moving into it,” North said at the time, adding: “We will move a lot of our assembly work over there.”

The company also has locations on Executive Boulevard and Research Boulevard, not far from the new GE Aviation-Unison Industries home and Northrop Grumman. With about 80 Dayton-area employees and more than 150 total, the business also has locations in Virginia, Colorado and Michigan.

Michael Palmer, managing director for Cerberus’ Supply Chain and Strategic Opportunities, added: “Resonant’s solutions across the aerospace technology ecosystem are strengthening our nation’s defense in key areas. We’re excited to work with Micah, Ron and the entire Resonant team to support their continued growth and innovation.”

Cerberus Capital Management is a global investment firm.

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor to Resonant Sciences in connection with this investment.

In July 2020, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.686% seven-year tax credit for Resonant. The state expected the business to create 30 full-time positions, generating $3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $6 million in existing payroll.