Beavercreek defense contractor’s building sells for $10 million

A limited liability company bought a building and nearly 10 acres of land at 3844 Research Blvd. for $10 million last week, according to Greene County property transaction records.
The defense contractor housed in the Beavercreek building, Matrix Research Inc., plans to stay, its president said Tuesday.
“Matrix has no plans to move from this location,” Matrix Research President Robert Hawley told the Dayton Daily News in an email. “We are happy with the new owners and plan to be in this building for years to come.”
According to county records, Rochester, N.Y.-based Research Blvd Beavercreek Oh LLC bought the property from Mehland Developers, an arm of Miamisburg’s Construction Managers of Ohio. Records gave a transaction date of July 21. Matrix was not involved in the sale, Hawley said.
Matrix describes itself as employee-owned, small business focusing on radar systems, radio frequency and sensor exploitation technologies.
With more than 52,000 square feet of office and lab space, the building is just east of Grange Hall Road. The company consolidated into the Miami Valley Research Park site from two other buildings in 2018.
With about 90 employees, the company also has had satellite offices in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. and Reno, Nev.
