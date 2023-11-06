Beavercreek gives approvals for second Sheetz store, on Colonel Glenn

Gas station and convenience store chain Sheetz has proposed a second location in Beavercreek, the latest of several new locations popping up around the Miami Valley.

The Pennsylvania-based company is seeking to build a roughly 6,100-square-foot location on the corner of Colonel Glenn Highway and Eastside Drive, across from the Dave Dennis car dealership. The project is being managed by Columbus-based developer Skilken Gold.

The site would be identical to the Sheetz currently under construction on the corner of Beaver Vu Drive and North Fairfield Road, Skilken Gold project manager Kareem Amr told Beavercreek planning and zoning officials last Wednesday. Plans for the site include space for both restaurant and retail, with outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

The city’s planning commission recommended approval Wednesday of both a proposed rezoning and site plan for Sheetz. Beavercreek City Council must vote on both cases before the location is approved.

If given final approval, the Sheetz would employ between 30 and 35 people.

Sheetz is in the process of constructing several gas stations and convenience stores in the Dayton area, the first of which opened in Huber Heights in August.

Sheetz currently operates 680-plus store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year. The company touts specialty drinks and “made-to-order” sandwiches and salads, ordered through touch-screen terminals.

The Sheetz on North Fairfield Road is expected to be completed in about four months, Amr said.

“We’re extremely excited to finally be part of the community,” he said.

Sheetz currently has plans for stores in Springboro and Franklin, Tipp City, Vandalia and other cities. But city officials in Centerville and Kettering recently rejected plans for Sheetz stores there.