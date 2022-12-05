Sheetz continues local gas station, store, restaurant rollout at Vandalia site

VANDALIA — A new Sheetz location has been proposed in Vandalia, as the gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain continues expansion plans in the Dayton region.
The city’s planning commission reviewed a site plan last month, which details a proposal to construct a convenience store on the southeast corner of North Dixie Drive and Benchwood Road. City staff recommended approval of the plans, and planning commission will vote on the issue Dec. 13.
The 3.39-acre plot of land, located at 3260 Benchwood Road, currently holds four existing single-family homes, all of which would be demolished as part of the project. The homes are currently occupied, with owners under contract with Morse Road Development LLC, application documents state.
The proposal was submitted by Skilken Gold Real Estate Development out of Columbus.
According to the application, the proposed gas station would include 12 fueling stations and a 6,139-square-foot convenience store with a drive-thru food service window and storage for six vehicles. The site would allow parking for 50 vehicles and would have two full-access driveways, one along Benchwood Road, and one along North Dixie.
Sheetz, a family-owned, Altoona, Pa.-based company, announced earlier this year it would be expanding into western Ohio by opening about 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. Each location has about 30 employees, according to Sheetz’s website.
A proposal for a Sheetz site in Springboro was reviewed by that city’s planning commission in October, and a preliminary plan for a Sheetz facility in Fairborn was approved last month.
The business has about 650 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia with plans to expand further in the Buckeye State, the developer said.
In April 2021, Sheetz opened its first store in the Columbus market. All locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, according to the company’s website.
