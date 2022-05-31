Beavercreek HS grad nominated for third star, new Space Force responsibilities

President Joe Biden has nominated Maj. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback, a Beavercreek High School graduate, for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, with assignment to the Pentagon as deputy chief of staff, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR), and cyber effects operations.
Lauderback today is deputy chief of space operations for intelligence, Office of the Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, also at the Pentagon.
Credit: SSgt Chad Trujillo
Lauderback is also a former commander of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (also known as “NASIC”) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
In her new role, she will oversee the Space Force’s ISR enterprise. It’s expected that in that capacity, she will also oversee the National Space Intelligence Center, which will begin operations in coming weeks at NASIC.
Lauderback is no stranger to Wright-Patterson. She commanded NASIC from May 2014 to May 2016.
According to her Air Force biography, Lauderback received her commission in 1993 from Clemson University.
Her career as an intelligence officer “spans the strategic, tactical and operational levels of war throughout the Pacific, Central, and European theaters of operation,” the Air Force said.
She commanded at the wing, group and squadron levels, served as the senior military assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, and led as the Director of Intelligence for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Southwest Asia. She is also a graduate and former instructor of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.
