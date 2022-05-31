Beavercreek HS grad nominated for third star, new Space Force responsibilities

Lauderback is no stranger to Wright-Patterson. She commanded NASIC from May 2014 to May 2016.

According to her Air Force biography, Lauderback received her commission in 1993 from Clemson University.

Her career as an intelligence officer “spans the strategic, tactical and operational levels of war throughout the Pacific, Central, and European theaters of operation,” the Air Force said.

She commanded at the wing, group and squadron levels, served as the senior military assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, and led as the Director of Intelligence for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Southwest Asia. She is also a graduate and former instructor of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.