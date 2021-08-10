dayton-daily-news logo
Beavercreek man indicted on murder charge

Kenneth Ray Allen. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.
Kenneth Ray Allen. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

By Kristen SpickerEileen McClory - Dayton Daily News

A Beavercreek man booked into the Greene County Jail Monday night is accused of murder.

Kenneth Ray Allen, 36, of Beavercreek, was indicted on murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault on Friday, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from an incident on March 17.

Allen was previously charged with felonious assault on March 18 in Fairborn Municipal Court. The case was dismissed after he was indicted by a grand jury for the same offense in April.

Fairborn police arrested Allen on Wallaby Drive in Beavercreek Monday night, according to Miami Valley Jail records.

We are working to learn more about the case and investigation and will update this story as more information is available.

