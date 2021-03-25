Beavercreek reminds residents of new alert system ahead of heavy rains and wind predicted tonight

Beavercreek is reminding residents the city is using a new emergency alert system ahead of storms predicted tonight into Friday.
Storms bringing heavy rain and damaging winds are forecasted for the Miami Valley, the city has a new alert system designed to keep people informed and safe during severe weather and other emergencies.
The alert system Beavercreek is now using is called Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). IPAWS is FEMA’s national system for local alerting. If it is activated during this storm, it will be the first time the city has had to use it, the city said in a media release.
IPAWS gives information to the public through mobile phones using wireless emergency alerts. IPAWS also alerts radio and television via the Emergency Alert System, and on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Radio.
IPAWS notifies people in target areas using the GPS in their cell phone. Those in that target area, during the time of the alert, will receive a notification. No sign-up or residency is needed to be included in this program.
If people do not have a cell phone, they can receive the same alerts through their television, radio or emergency alert radio.
“The city has worked, and continues to work, to enhance its tornado and severe weather alert system that includes simultaneous utilization of several platforms, including IPAWS, to keep people informed in the event of severe weather and other emergencies. The city is committed to helping keep everyone safe,” the city said in the release.
A High Wind Warning will be in effect starting 10 p.m. today through 10 a.m. Friday across the area, issued by the NWS. Thunderstorms tonight may be strong to severe, the NWS report said, with damaging winds as the primary severe weather threat. Tornadoes are also possible, the weather service said.