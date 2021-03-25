Beavercreek reminds residents of new alert system ahead of heavy rains and wind predicted tonight

Storms bringing heavy rain and damaging winds are forecasted for the Miami Valley, the city has a new alert system designed to keep people informed and safe during severe weather and other emergencies.

The alert system Beavercreek is now using is called Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). IPAWS is FEMA’s national system for local alerting. If it is activated during this storm, it will be the first time the city has had to use it, the city said in a media release.