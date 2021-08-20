Beavercreek residents protest school mask mandate

Another resident said she and other parents do not plan to comply. “You are prepared to dig in your heels. So are we,” she said.

Others spoke in favor of the mask mandate, or simply called for reason. Preston, a sixth-grader at Jacob Coy Middle School, spoke at the meeting to the assembled crowd of adults. The boy has a heart condition that has prevented him from participating in activities, and “feeling like a normal kid,” he said, because of safety concerns around the coronavirus.

“Everyone around me has to wear a mask to keep me and everyone else safe, or I cannot participate in anything: sports, school,” he said. “Please remember me the next time you think about wearing a mask.”

During a presentation, officials said that the district would continue monitoring the pandemic, and that the policy is subject to change.

“Our policy for masking is not set in stone,” said Jo Ann Rigano, president of the Beavercreek board of education. “If masking saves just one child’s life, it is worth it. I will always err on the side of safety to protect our kids.”