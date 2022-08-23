Beavercreek Twp. terminates longtime firefighter after OVI citation

Clark started as a firefighter with Beavercreek Twp. in May 2000, becoming a full-time firefighter in 2003. He was firefighter of the year in 2013 and promoted to lieutenant in 2016.

Clark told trustees during the hearing that he had made a “shameful mistake,” but that he did not believe that his time with the township was over.

Clark’s attorney, Jessup Gage, said they will be working with the firefighters’ union to consider next steps, if any.

“I think (the township) missed an opportunity to retain a good employee who’s been here for a long time and provided a great service to the township,” he said.