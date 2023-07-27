Beavercreek woodworking company accused of failing to provide $33K in products

A Beavercreek woodworking company is accused of taking $33,000 from customers and failing fulfill the orders.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Speck Custom Woodwork LLC in Greene County Common Pleas Court. The attorney general’s office is seeking $25,000 in civil penalties for each Consumer Sales Practices Act violation as well as reimbursement for customers, according to court records.

The company is operated by Trevor Speck, of Dayton, according to the attorney general’s office. We left a message with Speck Custom Woodwork LLC requesting a statement and will update this story once we receive a response.

The company is accused of accepting payment up front for cabinets and failing to deliver the orders.

“Attention to detail makes a good woodworker,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “But attention to customers makes a good business owner. By any measure, what this guy offered didn’t square with what he provided.”

Five customers reported a total of $33,786.76 in orders made to the company, according to Yost’s office.

The company primarily sold products online on websites such as Etsy and Shopify.

The attorney general’s office believes there may be other customers whose orders weren’t fulfilled. Anyone who may have been impacted by Speck Custom Woodwork LLC should call 800-282-0515 or file a complaint at www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/New-Complaint.aspx.