Beavercreek’s Woolpert lands nationwide Air Force geospatial services contract

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center recently awarded Beavercreek engineering company Woolpert a 12-month contract for geospatial IT services for Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) installations, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFMC is headquartered.

In an interview, Woolpert Vice President Matt Johnson said the work will involve computer mapping, supporting the analysis and use of geographic data.

“It’s basically a computer mapping system; that;s the way I would look at it,” he said. “We’re providing location, intelligence, geospatial engineering ... ‘geopgraphic information systems’ is maybe the predecessor (term) to ‘geospatial.’ That’s the term folks used to use.”

Johnson said working for the Air Force and the federal goverment is nothing new for Woolpert, an architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) firm and a strategic consulting company with nationwide reach in terms of customers and project.

Woolpert has worked with this Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center system — for the center itself and for previous system owners — for the better part of a decade, Johnson said.

The Air Force “did compete the task order again, and that’s kind of why we published the announcement, because we won a competitive task order,” Johnson said. (Woolpert announced the award earlier this month.)

The center — known also as “AFIMSC” — provides installation and mission support to all Air Force and Space Force installations, major commands, and units, including those assigned to AFMC headquarters at Wright-Patt.

AFIMSC itself is based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas,

Woolpert said it has established accreditation for AFMC’s geospatial support system, and under this contract will perform planning support functions while ensuring the system complies with cybersecurity requirements.

Johnson said that Woolpert’s geospatial services practice and history position the firm well for this contract. Woolpert’s geospatial team has more than two decades of experience providing IT support on government and commercial contracts.

In the fall of 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management picked Woolpert for its Coastal Geospatial Services contract.

That five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for thematic mapping, high-resolution topographic and bathymetric product generation (among other services) had a shared ceiling of $49 million.

Johnson estimated that about 20% to 40% of the work involved in the more recent contract will be at or near Wright-Patterson. The computer servers involved are located at Wright-Patt, he noted.

Work tied to the Air Force contract, valued at just under $1 million, has been underway since early June.

With about 200 Dayton-area employees, Woolpert has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents in all.