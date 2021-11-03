Bellbrook school board race flips late; other races close

Only a few races in Tuesday’s election came down to narrow margins, but the result of one race flipped Wednesday morning when the Greene County Board of Elections updated its count.
In the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board race, with three seats available, Audra Dorn and Mike Kinsey got the most votes and were elected. Heidi Anderson received 2,020 votes for the third and final spot, ahead of longtime school superintendent Keith St. Pierre, who got 1,975 votes.
In documents the board of elections had posted late Tuesday night, St. Pierre held a narrow lead over Anderson. BOE director Alisha Beeler said Wednesday that all races containing write-in candidates had not been fully “adjudicated” as of Tuesday night.
That Bellbrook school board race included two write-in candidates.
Close races
** In Jamestown, with four village council seats available, Anita Chaney, Jonathan Crosswhite and Joel Armlovich were the top vote-getters. Kyle Calhoun is currently listed in the fourth seat, with 174 votes, while Lefonda Sue McDaniel is fifth with 173 votes, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.
** In Montgomery County’s Butler Twp. trustee race, Bryson Jackson was the top vote-getter, but the race for the second seat was tight, with Mike Thein getting 665 votes and Ken Betz 662.
All races are unofficial at this point, as county boards of election still have to process a small number of provisional ballots and any valid but late-arriving absentee ballots. Any races that are within half a percentage point at that time go to an automatic recount before the results are certified.
