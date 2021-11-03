Bellbrook school board race flips late; other races close

** In Jamestown, with four village council seats available, Anita Chaney, Jonathan Crosswhite and Joel Armlovich were the top vote-getters. Kyle Calhoun is currently listed in the fourth seat, with 174 votes, while Lefonda Sue McDaniel is fifth with 173 votes, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.

** In Montgomery County’s Butler Twp. trustee race, Bryson Jackson was the top vote-getter, but the race for the second seat was tight, with Mike Thein getting 665 votes and Ken Betz 662.

All races are unofficial at this point, as county boards of election still have to process a small number of provisional ballots and any valid but late-arriving absentee ballots. Any races that are within half a percentage point at that time go to an automatic recount before the results are certified.