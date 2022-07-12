NEW DETAILS: Judge recuses himself in Bellbrook school board case, charges against former board member dropped

All charges filed are connected with a state auditor’s citation on alleged misuse of public school district funds during a May 2019 Bellbrook school tax levy campaign. Ohio law prohibits “political subdivisions” such as school districts and cities, from using taxpayer money in any way that “supports or opposes … the passage of a levy or bond issue.”

Newsletters paid for by school districts have long walked a thin line between sharing positive school information with voters, which is allowed, and openly campaigning for passage of a tax levy, which is not. Separate political action committees that do not use taxpayer money, often with names like, “Friends of Bellbrook Schools,” are allowed to run “vote yes” or “vote no” campaigns.

Cozad’s lawyer, Jim Fleisher, filed two motions to dismiss the case against him on June 7 on constitutional grounds, saying and the Auditor of the State did not have the authority to bring the charges against Cozad.

Samuel Kirk, the state auditor’s special prosecutor, then asked the court to reject Fleisher’s motion to dismiss, saying Cozad failed to provide “clear and convincing evidence” when his lawyer filed two motions to dismiss the case.

In response, Fleisher said the Auditor of State “provides no historical support for this unprecedented prosecution.” He said the state made a “misguided effort” to list Cozad as a member of the school district’s governing body, and called the prosecution “the very embodiment of arbitrary enforcement” due to vague language and lack of precedent.