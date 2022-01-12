Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools close Friday due to absences

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools will be closed Friday due to a high number of staff and student absences.
Classes for students in preschool through 12th grade will resume Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the district posted Wednesday evening on social media.
Mad River and Springboro school districts also announced plans to close this week.
Weekend activities will go on as scheduled, the Bellbrook schools post stated.
In Other News
1
Mad River to close high school, middle school, preschool on Thursday...
2
Ohio Supreme Court overturns state legislative maps, gives 10 days to...
3
Ohio to prioritize COVID testing supplies for schools, universities as...
4
Springboro schools, Mad River to close Thursday, Friday because of...
5
Ohio records 20,000+ COVID daily cases for first time in a week
About the Author