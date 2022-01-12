Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools close Friday due to absences

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools will be closed Friday due to a high number of staff and student absences. Pictured is the Bellbrook High School mascot with a face mask at the start of the school year. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools will be closed Friday due to a high number of staff and student absences. Pictured is the Bellbrook High School mascot with a face mask at the start of the school year. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools will be closed Friday due to a high number of staff and student absences.

ExploreState recommends plea deal in Bellbrook superintendent case

Classes for students in preschool through 12th grade will resume Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the district posted Wednesday evening on social media.

Mad River and Springboro school districts also announced plans to close this week.

Weekend activities will go on as scheduled, the Bellbrook schools post stated.

ajc.com

In Other News
1
Mad River to close high school, middle school, preschool on Thursday...
2
Ohio Supreme Court overturns state legislative maps, gives 10 days to...
3
Ohio to prioritize COVID testing supplies for schools, universities as...
4
Springboro schools, Mad River to close Thursday, Friday because of...
5
Ohio records 20,000+ COVID daily cases for first time in a week

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top