Bellbrook’s Sugar Maple Festival returns after 2-year hiatus: What it was like

The Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival made a much-anticipated comeback this year after a two-year pause due to COVID-19. AIMEE HANCOCK

Stratis said she was happy to welcome the festival back after the COVID-19 hiatus.

“It really is good for the community,” she said. “With everything going on in the world, it’s just nice to have a hometown gathering and see people out and about. It’s just great.”

Brake, who is new to the area, said she loves Bellbrook’s “small town feel” and noted the return of a sense of normalcy as pandemic restrictions ease.

“After two years of things being closed down and everything being different, just seeing everyone’s smiling faces is so wonderful,” she said. “Everybody being a community and not scared of each other ... I’m really thankful.”

Jodi Martin, executive director of the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Area Chamber of Commerce, echoed these sentiments. Martin set up a tent in the Bellbrook Park, offering popcorn, water and chamber information to festival attendees.

“I think everyone was really happy the festival was happening this year,” Martin said. “It’s a huge staple in our community.

“I like to see people happy and smiling, and you’re getting that today.”