Best of Dayton 2024: Where is the best BBQ? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, votes are coming in smokin’ hot in the competition for Best BBQ.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
» Click here to vote in Best of Dayton
Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best BBQ:
Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
City Barbeque
Company 7 BBQ
Fatback’s Barbecue
KD’s Kettering Bar-B-Q
In Other News
1
June business news in Dayton: Huge indoor pickleball project, Mudlick...
2
Who was Jonathan Dayton? Our city’s namesake was a soldier, politician...
3
31 events to keep you busy across Dayton in July
4
Stivers grad Hudson, now Miss Ohio USA, visits Dayton City Hall, says...
5
Dayton approves license tax; vehicle registrations to cost more...
About the Author