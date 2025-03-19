Best of Dayton: The 10 closest races in last year’s contest

In each year’s Best of Dayton contest, it’s always interesting to see which races come right down to the wire.
As we continue to accept nominations for this year’s contest, we wanted to look back on the closest races from last year.
Here are the 10 tightest competitions from 2024:
Best Annual Festival
• First Place: Spring Fest In The Burg
• Second Place: Dayton Celtic Festival
Best Coffee Shop
• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop
• Second Place: Warehouse 4 Coffee
Best Dentist
• First Place: Uptown Dental
• Second Place: Nelson Dental
Best Family Restaurant
• First Place: Spaghetti Warehouse
• Second Place: Beavercreek Pizza Dive
Best Hair Salon
• First Place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa
• Second Place: Mosaic Hair Studio
Best Ice Cream
• First Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
• Second Place: Tom And Dots Gelato Shop
Best Jeweler
• First Place: James Free Jewelers
• Second Place: Ohio Silver Co.
Best Place for Craft Beer
• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
• Second Place: The Barrel House
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
• First Place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
• Second Place: Jays Seafood
Best Yoga/Pilates
• First Place: Exhale Yoga
• Second Place: Plank Pilates Studio