Best of Dayton: The 10 closest races in last year’s contest

59 minutes ago
In each year’s Best of Dayton contest, it’s always interesting to see which races come right down to the wire.

As we continue to accept nominations for this year’s contest, we wanted to look back on the closest races from last year.

Here are the 10 tightest competitions from 2024:

Best Annual Festival

• First Place: Spring Fest In The Burg

• Second Place: Dayton Celtic Festival

Best Coffee Shop

• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop

• Second Place: Warehouse 4 Coffee

Best Dentist

• First Place: Uptown Dental

• Second Place: Nelson Dental

Best Family Restaurant

• First Place: Spaghetti Warehouse

• Second Place: Beavercreek Pizza Dive

Best Hair Salon

• First Place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

• Second Place: Mosaic Hair Studio

Best Ice Cream

• First Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

• Second Place: Tom And Dots Gelato Shop

Best Jeweler

• First Place: James Free Jewelers

• Second Place: Ohio Silver Co.

Best Place for Craft Beer

• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

• Second Place: The Barrel House

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

• First Place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

• Second Place: Jays Seafood

Best Yoga/Pilates

• First Place: Exhale Yoga

• Second Place: Plank Pilates Studio

