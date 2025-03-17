Best of Dayton 2025: Nominate your favorites here

Welcome to Best of Dayton!
Then what?
Our timeline
The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.
The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.
• Nominations: March 17-28
• Then, we choose the finalists
• Voting: April 21-May 16
• Winners announced: Friday, June 27
• Special section published in the Dayton Daily News: Sunday, June 29
How to promote yourself or your business
We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.
Click here to visit that website, which includes:
• Downloadable logos and graphics
• Suggested language for social media posts
• A form to contact us for more information