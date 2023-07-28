Best of Dayton: Who is best for your pets? Here are the finalists in our new pet categories

We’ve added numerous new categories to our Best of Dayton contest this year, and many of them focus on our pets

Here are the finalists in our pet-related categories this year:

Best Dog Park

⋅ Creager Field Dog Park

⋅ Hobson Freedom Park

⋅ Hounds Town Dayton - Kettering

⋅ Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center

⋅ Montgomery County Bark Park

⋅ Oak Grove Park

Best Dog Trainer

⋅ Ashley Wendler-Rehbein

⋅ Dayton Dog Training Club

⋅ Dog Training Personalized

⋅ Homeland K-9 Dog Training Academy

⋅ Pawz 4 Peeps

⋅ Train Your Pup

Best Pet Adoption Center

⋅ Gem City Catfe

⋅ Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center

⋅ Luv 4 k9

⋅ Our Farm Sanctuary

⋅ SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

⋅ Tenth Life

Best Pet Bakery

⋅ Bone A Fido Bakery

⋅ Boosalis Baking and Cafe

⋅ elé Cake Co.

⋅ El & Al cakes

⋅ Gem City Pup

⋅ Val’s Bakery

Best Pet Boarding Services

⋅ Diamond Kennels

⋅ Hounds Town Dayton

⋅ Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat

⋅ Tannenberg Pet Resort

⋅ Train Your Pup

Best Pet Daycare Services

⋅ Diamond Kennels

⋅ Dogtown Huber Heights

⋅ Hounds Town Dayton

⋅ K9 Doggy Daycare

⋅ PetSuites Dayton

⋅ Train Your Pup Club

Best Pet Friendly Restaurant

⋅ Bargos Grill & Tap

⋅ Bock Family Brewing

⋅ Lily’s

⋅ The Trolley Stop

⋅ Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery

Best Pet Grooming Services

⋅ Doggie Styles Day Spa

⋅ Furry Friends

⋅ Pawsome Pet Supplies & Grooming

⋅ Urban Dog Day Spa

⋅ W•A•G Studio

⋅ Wright Pets

⋅ Zoom Groom

Best Pet Store

⋅ Meowza Cat Boutique

⋅ Nature’s Select of Dayton

⋅ PetSmart

⋅ Pawsome Pet Supplies & Grooming

⋅ Petco

⋅ PetPeople by Hollywood Feed

⋅ Pet Supplies Plus

Best Pet Therapy Center

⋅ Dogtors Animal Assisted Therapy

⋅ Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness and Acupuncture

⋅ K9 Translations

⋅ MedVet Dayton

⋅ Nature’s Select Of Dayton

⋅ Therapeutic Riding Institute

⋅ Veterinary Alternatives Centerville

