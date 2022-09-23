dayton-daily-news logo
X

Best of Dayton: Who should win Best Wings? Here are the finalists

Local News
54 minutes ago

The Best of Dayton voting is nearing an end, and Best Wings has already seen a large amount of voting.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Wings:

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook

Hinders Sports Bar & Grill

902 W Main St, Tipp City | 937-667-4433 | Website | Facebook

Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant

1035 S Main St, Centerville | 937- 433-2739 | Website | Facebook

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Loose Ends Brewing

890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N Detroit St, Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website | Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Roosters

257 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-3017 | Website | Facebook

In Other News
1
Support for commissaries among Pentagon steps to help struggling...
2
Local companies named to Pentagon’s $950M ‘JADC2’ project
3
Unique theaters and once-popular movie houses part of Dayton’s history
4
OVI checkpoint tonight in Greene County
5
Cold months bring new challenges to those who are food insecure...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top