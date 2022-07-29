Best of Dayton starts soon! How to get involved in this year’s contest

» Voting: Sept. 6-26

How to nominate and vote

1. Starting Aug. 8, head to Dayton.com/best-of-dayton or DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton

2. Click to go to the nomination and voting page

3. Choose a category to start browsing through your options to nominate or vote

4. The first time you go to nominate or vote each day, enter your email address (and don’t forget to check the box for more information so we can keep you updated)

5. Submit your nomination by typing into the box or voting by clicking the vote button next to your choice

How to get information first

We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in two of our newsletters. Sign up on our newsletters page.

» Dayton Daily News Midday Break

» Dayton.com First to Know

Where to get more information

All things about Best of Dayton are at Dayton.com/best-of-dayton and DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton.

We’ll also be releasing information daily on our social media channels.

» Dayton Daily News: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

» Dayton.com: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

How to promote yourself or your business

We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.

Click here to visit that website, which includes:

» Downloadable logos and graphics

» Suggested language for social media posts

» A form to contact us for more information

How to advertise

Do you want to advertise to promote yourself or your business in Best of Dayton?

Click here to submit your information to us and get started in connecting your logo to our nomination and voting tool.

How to get the winners

Our winners will be published on Friday, Oct. 28.

To get the winners first, sign up for two of our email newsletters that will have the information first.

» Dayton Daily News Midday Break

» Dayton.com First to Know

We’ll then put together a special section celebrating the winners that will be distributed in the Dayton Daily News on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Last year’s winners

Looking back at 2021, here’s a look at last year’s winners (we also produced a complete special section celebrating the winners):

All-time winners