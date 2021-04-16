Bethel Local Schools staff member on leave amid police investigation

The investigation follows a video posted on YouTube by a group calling itself “Dads Against Predators” who pose as youths online in an attempt to catch those who reportedly seek sex with minors.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak confirmed the staff member was in one of the videos. His detectives seized electronic devices the staff member had access to at the schools as part of an investigation into a potential importuning case.

“It is being taken seriously,” he said of the allegations.

However, the sheriff said the citizen group makes an investigation more difficult because their actions were not under law enforcement supervision.

Further, it is not clear where the incident may have happened. Duchak said the Huber Heights Police Division also is involved because the employee lives in Huber Heights.