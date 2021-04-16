Bethel Local Schools staff member on leave amid police investigation

A Bethel Local Schools staff member is on administrative leave and is the subject of a criminal investigation.
The district placed an employee on administrative leave Wednesday, citing “potential misconduct” after notification from “a concerned citizen.”
A statement Friday from Bethel Superintendent Justin Firks said the male employee, who is not a teacher, was placed on leave while the complaint “is being reviewed and investigated by local law enforcement.” The Bethel school district is working with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on the case.
“It is our understanding that none of the allegations or concerns made against (the employee) involve any students attending Bethel Local Schools,” Firks stated. “The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority.”
The Dayton Daily News is not naming the school employee because he has not been charged.
The investigation follows a video posted on YouTube by a group calling itself “Dads Against Predators” who pose as youths online in an attempt to catch those who reportedly seek sex with minors.
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak confirmed the staff member was in one of the videos. His detectives seized electronic devices the staff member had access to at the schools as part of an investigation into a potential importuning case.
“It is being taken seriously,” he said of the allegations.
However, the sheriff said the citizen group makes an investigation more difficult because their actions were not under law enforcement supervision.
Further, it is not clear where the incident may have happened. Duchak said the Huber Heights Police Division also is involved because the employee lives in Huber Heights.