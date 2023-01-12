dayton-daily-news logo
Bethel schools choose interim superintendent as long-term leader

Chrispin is leading district that faces court case over transgender policies

BETHEL TWP., Miami County — The Bethel Local Schools Board of Education has hired the district’s interim superintendent as the new long-term superintendent effective Aug. 1.

Matthew Chrispin was selected over the other finalist, Andrew Sprang, who is the superintendent of the Fostoria City Schools in northwest Ohio.

Chrispin was brought in as interim superintendent last summer following the May resignation of Justin Firks, while the district battled controversy over restroom access and transgender students.

That issue continues in the local and federal courts. The board said it wanted to take its time to conduct a thorough search for the new superintendent.

Chrispin and Sprang were selected as finalists from five candidates earlier interviewed by the board. Chrispin came from the Bucyrus City Schools and previously worked at the Fredericktown Local Schools, both of which are in north central Ohio.

Bethel school officials were asked to provide information on salary and other contract details, but did not respond Thursday evening.

