dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bethel school superintendent resigns, says he won’t sacrifice his dignity

Bethel school superintendent Justin Firks resigned May 19, 2022.

caption arrowCaption
Bethel school superintendent Justin Firks resigned May 19, 2022.

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Board member says it’s a “pity it has come to this;” district has had heated debate over transgender restroom access

BETHEL TWP., Miami County — The Bethel Local Schools Board of Education voted Friday to accept the resignation of Superintendent Justin Firks, who said in a letter that the sacrifices being required went beyond the expected parameters of the superintendent job.

“It has been a priority over the last seven years as a superintendent of schools to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students and staff,” Firks said in a letter dated Thursday. “Being a superintendent, historically, has been seen as a profession of SACRIFICE. However, sacrificing health, family, dignity and your professional reputation should NOT be a part of the job.”

Firks has been with the district three years and will leave at the end of his contract July 31, according to the board and the letter.

The district has been embroiled in a heated community debate over transgender restroom access in the schools for several months.

ExploreFebruary: Bethel schools have strife over transgender policy

All five board members attended Friday’s emergency meeting to accept the resignation and to discuss the process of hiring an interim superintendent and conducting a longer search for the superintendent post.

Board member Danny Elam said he would accept the resignation with regrets. “Mr. Firks has done an outstanding job here in the last three years. It’s a pity that it has come to this, in my opinion,” Elam said. He and board President Lydda Mansfield voted “yes” to accept the resignation with both noting their regrets. The vote was unanimous.

Firks did not attend the meeting and was not available for comment Friday afternoon. His letter of resignation was obtained through a public records request.

The board also discussed options for finding a new superintendent. They agreed to contact with consultants K12 to first assist in the search for an interim superintendent beginning Aug. 1  and then assist with the search for the new longer-term superintendent. The goal would be to have the new superintendent hired later in the 2022-23 school year.

The board ended its meeting in a closed executive session to discuss compensation.

In Other News
1
RECALL: Bacon topping may have metal in it
2
Higgins indicted for murder, abuse of corpse in Troy roommate case
3
River District development proposed in West Carrollton
4
Local moms: ‘The uncertainty of if my baby will have food is so scary’
5
Carl Beyer, former DDN news editor, dies at age 92

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top