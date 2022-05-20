Bethel school superintendent resigns, says he won’t sacrifice his dignity

Board member Danny Elam said he would accept the resignation with regrets. “Mr. Firks has done an outstanding job here in the last three years. It’s a pity that it has come to this, in my opinion,” Elam said. He and board President Lydda Mansfield voted “yes” to accept the resignation with both noting their regrets. The vote was unanimous.

Firks did not attend the meeting and was not available for comment Friday afternoon. His letter of resignation was obtained through a public records request.

The board also discussed options for finding a new superintendent. They agreed to contact with consultants K12 to first assist in the search for an interim superintendent beginning Aug. 1 and then assist with the search for the new longer-term superintendent. The goal would be to have the new superintendent hired later in the 2022-23 school year.

The board ended its meeting in a closed executive session to discuss compensation.