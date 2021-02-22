Beware of ‘black ice’ on the roads – an unseen killer

· If your vehicle does begin to skid on the ice, turn the wheel in the direction of the skid. This should help steer your car back on the right track.

Helpful tips

· Leave plenty of space between your car and others on the road. When driving on “black ice” road conditions, stay well behind the vehicle in front of you (at least a couple hundred feet) – this is definitely not the time to tailgate. Even if you feel confident you know how to drive safely on black ice, that doesn’t mean the driver in front of you does. Be prepared in case other cars start to slide.

· Look for trouble spots. If you have an idea there may be black ice ahead (for example, you see cars sliding in front of you), downshift to a lower gear before you come onto the patch. The lower gear will force you to drive slower and give you better control of your car.

Don’t be overconfident

Don’t think you’re invincible just because you drive a truck or big SUV. While four-wheel drive vehicles are great for driving in heavy snow, you’re on your own when it comes to black ice.

In fact, four-wheel drive vehicles have no advantage over regular cars when it comes to driving on black ice, so be sure to take necessary safety precautions no matter what type of vehicle you drive.

