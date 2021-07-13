dayton-daily-news logo
REPORT: Biden coming to Cincinnati next week for town hall

President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington. Biden invited members of the group of 21 Republican and Democratic senators to discuss the infrastructure plan. From left are, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Biden, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. and Se. Mark Warner, D-Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By Kristen Spicker

President Joe Biden is scheduled to come to Cincinnati next week for a CNN town hall.

CNN reported the president will be part of the Wednesday, July 21, town hall, which will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, economy and other issues.

CNN anchor Don Lemon will moderate the event.

The news agency reported that a CNN spokesperson said the town hall will include an invitation-only audience and will follow state and local coronavirus guidance.

More details, including the location, are expected to be released at a later date.

