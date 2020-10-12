X

Biden in Cincinnati to challenge Trump for Ohio vote

Credit: Rick McCrabb

By Rick McCrabb

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is appearing in Cincinnati this afternoon, an event attracting supporters and protesters.

Biden will speak at Union Terminal.

About 50 supporters of President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, gathered nearing Union Terminal.

Cincinnati police were on the scene and receiving briefing orders. The area included a heavy police presence.

Jen McMullen, of Cincinnati, supported Biden outside Union Terminal: “This man needs to win.”

As she spoke Trump supporters chanted: “Four more years.”

Brian Hester, Butler County Democratic committee chairman, said before the Biden event in Cincinnati: “The president doesn’t get it, but Joe Biden does. That’s why he’s made Ohio a battleground state.”

Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, and many experts thought the state was out of play in this election.

Polls, however, showed the two candidates in a tight race in the Buckeye State, drawing more advertising and campaigning to Ohio.

Biden also stopped Monday in Toledo, while Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Columbus.

