Biden says ‘Keep the faith' as Trump claims he’s ‘up big’

Democratic candidate Joe Biden addressed the nation shortly from Wilmington, Delaware, after a night in which President Donald J. Trump had held onto most of the states he won in 2016.
Trump immediately followed with Tweets that said he would make a statement still but also said: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it.”
Many key swing states still had outstanding votes to be counted, and many election officials in those states said the count could take days.
Neither candidate had secured enough of the required 270 delegates as of early Wednesday morning.
“Your patience is commendable,” Biden said. “Look, we feel good about where we are.”
Biden said he believed he was on track to win the election. He said it would take a while to count all the votes.
He vowed to make sure every ballot was counted.
“We’re feeling good about where we are,” he said.
“We are still in the game in Georgia,” Biden said. He added that they feel good about Wisconsin and Michigan, and he vowed to win Pennsylvania.
Biden said neither he nor Trump will determine a winner. The votes must be counted.
“Keep the faith guys. We’re going to win this,” Biden said to supporters.