Bike lane, sidewalks part of Riverside bridge rehab

“We’re excited for the project,” she said. “It’s really ideal for creating that kind of connectivity that we like to see and it encourages people who are on the trail, whether they’re local or visiting, to jump off and go patronize some of those businesses.”

In addition to giving cyclists the opportunity to support area businesses, the bike lane is a safer way for them to travel instead of using sidewalk where people may be walking.

“You really need some kind of infrastructure to be able to support biking and walking,” she said.

Construction of the project is expected to start March 2023 and will be finished some time in the fall.