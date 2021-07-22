New 125-home subdivision proposed in Clayton

A Miamisburg developer has requested to rezone a vacant plot in Clayton to build a 125-home subdivision.
DDC Management, LLC. is looking to rezone 39.47 acres of land on the northwest corner of Westbrook Road and Union Road from R-3 suburban residential to PD-1 planned development residential. Hunter’s Path, the subdivision, will include a park, ponds, and new public streets.
“It meets what PLAN Clayton has laid out particularly for that corner,” said Jack Kuntz, city development director. “The land is already zoned single family residential. The only reason they are going through a planned development is because of the number of units that they want to put in.”
The subdivision will have 125 single-family homes with attached garages on five new streets and four cul-de-sacs with three entry and exit points. By recommendation of the planning commission, the community will include a neighborhood park, sidewalks, and a 10-foot multiuse path along Westbrook Road to increase open space for walking to be maintained by the subdivision’s homeowner authority.
“Right now that won’t connect to anything but long-term planning we do envision there to be connectivity with other sections of the city,” Kuntz said.
The land is currently owned by Clayton Land Company, which has given consent for DDC Management, LLC. to file the application for the subdivision and rezoning.
The planning commission voted unanimously in favor of the application. Area residents raised concerns about the mature trees in the area that separate the proposed subdivision from the Bayberry Trail Subdivision.
Kuntz said the developer has agreed to do a landscape survey to determine which trees are healthy and keep as many trees as possible.
City council planned to decide on the rezoning and preliminary plans at the July meeting but had to table it since they didn’t have a quorum to vote. They will vote after a public hearing at their Aug. 5 meeting.
If approved by council, a traffic study and development plan including stormwater, utilities, grading, streets, landscaping, and architecture will be presented to council for final approval.
DDC Management, LLC. didn’t respond to a request for comment.