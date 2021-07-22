New 125-home subdivision proposed in Clayton

The land is currently owned by Clayton Land Company, which has given consent for DDC Management, LLC. to file the application for the subdivision and rezoning.

The planning commission voted unanimously in favor of the application. Area residents raised concerns about the mature trees in the area that separate the proposed subdivision from the Bayberry Trail Subdivision.

Kuntz said the developer has agreed to do a landscape survey to determine which trees are healthy and keep as many trees as possible.

City council planned to decide on the rezoning and preliminary plans at the July meeting but had to table it since they didn’t have a quorum to vote. They will vote after a public hearing at their Aug. 5 meeting.

If approved by council, a traffic study and development plan including stormwater, utilities, grading, streets, landscaping, and architecture will be presented to council for final approval.

DDC Management, LLC. didn’t respond to a request for comment.