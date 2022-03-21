Blasts at WPAFB part of training exercise

The explosions coming from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base this morning are part of a training exercise.
The base announced on social media that the Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was training from 9 a.m. to noon at its training site on Area A.
The training was to include three detonations, according to the post.
📢Noise Alert. The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will be conducting training today from 9 a.m. to noon at the EOD training site on Area A. There will be three detonations in that time frame.#TeamWrightPatt pic.twitter.com/9qtGWGvd30— 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) March 21, 2022
