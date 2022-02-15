CBC donors get chance for First Four tickets at UD Arena

The Community Blood Center is giving donors the a chance to win four tickets for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Dayton.
University of Dayton is hosting the First Four on March 15 and 16.
Those who register to donate blood between Feb. 21 and March 5 at the CBC’s mobile blood drives or Dayton Donation Center will automatically be entered into the drawing for the “Saving Lives is a Slam Dunk” First Four Tickets Giveaway, according to a release.
Four tickets will be in a ticket package and will be valid for all four games.
CBC will announce the winner on March 7.
Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.
