Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

CBC donors get chance for First Four tickets at UD Arena

A ticket giveaway for the "The Road to the Final Four." . Community Blood Center.

caption arrowCaption
A ticket giveaway for the "The Road to the Final Four." . Community Blood Center.

Local News
By Holly Souther
39 minutes ago

The Community Blood Center is giving donors the a chance to win four tickets for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Dayton.

University of Dayton is hosting the First Four on March 15 and 16.

Those who register to donate blood between Feb. 21 and March 5 at the CBC’s mobile blood drives or Dayton Donation Center will automatically be entered into the drawing for the “Saving Lives is a Slam Dunk” First Four Tickets Giveaway, according to a release.

Four tickets will be in a ticket package and will be valid for all four games.

CBC will announce the winner on March 7.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Greene County couple in their 80s found dead may have been...
2
Kingwood Solar reduces project scope after community backlash
3
Dayton Metro Library to be honored for after-school meal program
4
Dayton humane society seeks home for rescued steers
5
Black History Month events

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top