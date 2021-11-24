Blue Angel pilots to fly over Dayton Monday to prepare for next year’s show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team is already laying the groundwork for their 2022 performance in Dayton next summer.
Two crew members from the famed squadron are scheduled to land at Dayton International Airport Monday morning for a preseason visit to finalize site, airspace and other details for the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger.
The event is not open to the public on airport property. The “Blues” are scheduled to arrive at 8:45 a.m.
Dayton is one of the venues where the Blue Angels will fly in 2022.
The team flies six Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters in tightly choreographed, high-energy demonstrations — sometimes flying as little as 18 inches apart. Blue Angel #1, Capt. Brian “Boss” Kesselring, will lead the 110-member squadron in 2022.
Sixty members of the team will travel to Dayton to stage the show on July 30 and 31 The Blues last performed at Dayton in 2018. They were scheduled to perform in 2020, but the show was canceled due to COVID-19.
About the Author