Dayton Airport passenger traffic bests 2020 so far by 52%

Enplanements, a measure of the number of passengers boarding a plane, plummeted at Dayton International Airport from 892,414 enplanements in 2019 to 337,517 passenger enplanements in 2020, a 62.2 percent drop, according to statistics released by the airport late last month.
By Thomas Gnau
18 minutes ago

Through October 2021, Dayton International Airport has seen 438,732 passenger enplanements total for the year thus far, a 52% improvement over the 287,643 passengers enplaned at the same point in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic devastated domestic air travel.

But those numbers need some perspective. Even those improved passenger counts are still well below a more normal year for air travel. Through October 2019, for example, the airport counted 745,725 passenger enplanements, a 1.8% drop from the 757,786 passengers counted through October 2018.

By that reckoning, enplanements in the most recent October are about 41% less than October 2019′s numbers.

The October 2019 enplanement plummet to October 2020 represented a 61% decrease.

“2019 levels, we’ll be lucky if we get there by 2023,” Adam Pilarski, senior vice president with Chantilly, Va.-based aviation consulting firm Avitas Inc., told the Dayton Daily News.

COVID-19 is still very much a factor when it comes to air travel. “My belief is, it’s going to take time.”

Passengers at the Dayton International Airport check in for departing flights on Tuesday, September 24. Airfares will start rising in about three weeks in advance of the holiday travel season, according to a report released Tuesday. An analysis of last year’s air fares by the comparison travel website Kayak found that average prices for domestic travel for Thanksgiving jumped 17 percent above the lowest average fares after mid-October. For Christmas and New Year’s Eve, average fares increased up to 51 percent and 25 percent, respectively, after mid-October. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
“No, it’s not over,” he added, referring to the pandemic.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Friday was the single busiest air travel day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, as it screened 2.24 million travelers.

The TSA expects to screen about 20 million air passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, compared with nearly 26 million in the same time period in 2019, Reuters News Service reported.

