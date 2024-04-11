Blue Sky Coffee opens near Wright State University in Fairborn

BreakingNews
Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Blue Sky Coffee, a new coffee shop and creative space across from Wright State University in the Emergence Center at 3070 Presidential Drive, kicked off its soft opening today.

The coffee shop will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Next week, hours of operation will expand to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 20 featuring special deals and giveaways.

ExplorePHOTOS: Take a look inside Blue Sky Coffee in Fairborn

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Owner Matthew Stevenson was hoping to open the coffee shop in Dec. 2023, but renovations took longer than expected.

After working in and out of the food and hospitality industry, this will be his first business. Stevenson is a Chicago native who moved to Dayton in 2014 to study music therapy at the University of Dayton. He recalled working in a coffee shop in Chicago where he “fell in love with getting to make people’s mornings.”

“I like food as a way to bring people together and connect with people,” Stevenson said. “Coffee seemed like a really nice entry point into doing that on my own.”

Blue Sky Coffee is a traditional coffee shop with espresso drinks like americanos, lattes and cappuccinos. Syrup include chocolate, caramel, vanilla, hazelnut, Irish cream and lavender. They also offer drip coffee, cold brew and a variety of teas from Poppets Coffee. Stevenson has partnered with Twisted River as the shop’s main roaster and together they have created a Blue Sky Blend. He described the blend as earthy, nutty, chocolatey, warm and inviting.

ExploreBellbrook bakery to relocate in May to larger space

Blue Sky Coffee has also partnered with Sweet Adaline’s Bakery in Tipp City and Sugarcreek Twp. to offer baked goods such as coffee cakes, tarts and cookies.

The 900-square-foot space with chalk and white boards filling the space from the floor to the ceiling has seating for 35 people.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how people use this space for their own creative outlets over coffee,” Stevenson said.

ExploreA new Jubie’s Creamery will open in Troy this summer, and it is hiring

His inspiration for the space came from Dayton’s rich history of innovation and his hope to provide a space that would help foster new ideas moving forward.

“I love the creativity that is innate to the city,” Stevenson said. “I wanted to be a part of that and bring a space where we can honor that creativity.

The entrance to the coffee shop is through the main doors of the building. There is a handicap entrance in the back. For more information, visit www.blueskycoffeedyt.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

