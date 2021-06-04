BMX legend’s first public appearance in 30 years happens in Dayton this weekend

Osborn, 58, will attend a “Ride-Out” bike rally tonight, June 4, at 7 p.m. starting at Mike’s Indoor Bike Park, 1300 E. First St. and will proceed to downtown Dayton. Anyone with a BMX bike is welcome to join.

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 5, Osborn will attend the Buckeye Vintage BMX Bike Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the McLin Gym at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy, Dayton. This event is free and open to the public.