Body found during demo activities on Salem Avenue in northwest Dayton

17 minutes ago
A body was found Monday morning during demolition activities on the 400 block of Salem Avenue in northwest Dayton, at a site near the Gem City Market.

The body was discovered while crews removed debris from a property at 402 Salem Ave. using an excavator.

A commercial structure on the site had been damaged by a fire and was knocked down earlier this year. The property used to be home to PowerNet of Dayton.

Bladecutter’s Demolition was removing debris from the site when crews reported they found a body.

It is not clear whether the body was at the site before the fire, was a victim of the fire or was placed there in the time since the fire, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Dayton police and the Montgomery Count Coroner responded to the site.

