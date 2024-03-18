Boiler fire evacuates Dayton elementary school, church

A boiler fire reported Monday morning evacuated Holy Angels church and elementary school.
No injuries were reported, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 9:21 a.m. at 223 L Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There was reportedly heavy smoke in the back of the church.
The church and school were evacuated and Brown Street is closed as a result.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Dayton may try to get tough on ATV, dirt bike riders after ‘hooning’...
2
The Foundry in Dayton adds Sunday brunch: Omelet Pizza, Hangover Burger...
3
Guide to Easter egg hunts in the Miami Valley
4
‘Armed and dangerous’ man in custody following Yellow Springs...
5
Ohio burn ban in place through May: What you need to know
About the Author