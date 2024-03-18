BreakingNews
Boiler fire evacuates Dayton elementary school, church

A boiler fire reported Monday morning evacuated Holy Angels church and elementary school.

No injuries were reported, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 9:21 a.m. at 223 L Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There was reportedly heavy smoke in the back of the church.

The church and school were evacuated and Brown Street is closed as a result.

We will update this story as more information is available.

