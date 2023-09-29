Bomb squad called after suspicious package reported in Piqua

A bomb squad has been called to a suspicious package in Piqua Thursday evening.

According to Miami County Dispatch, the package was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wood Street and S. Roosevelt Avenue.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

