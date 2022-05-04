Bowers on top in early results for GOP Montgomery County commission race

Early Montgomery County Board of Election and absentee results tonight show Rennes Bowers with a slight lead over Jordan Wortham, 52% to 47%.
Bowers, who worked for the Dayton Fire Department for 30 years, and Jordan Wortham, who worked for the Dayton Police Department for seven years, are running for a spot on the board of the Montgomery County Commission. The winner of the primary will run against incumbent Carolyn Rice in November.
Bowers said leading up to the election that his priorities will be to create good jobs, control spending and build a culture of accountability and transparency for children and human services. He said situations like the one Takoda Collins’ faced should never happen again.
“One of the chief functions of county government is assisting the citizens through human services and a fair and equitable justice system,” he said. “I have hands-on, roll up your sleeves experience in these areas. I have 24 years experience in personnel management as a Lieutenant, Captain, and District Chief with the Dayton Fire Department. I know how and have been successful in developing an atmosphere of the buck stops here accountability, get the job done, no excuses, figure out solutions as we work together.”
Wortham said business development, removing red tape and making government services more efficient would be his top priorities if elected.
“I am a fiscal conservative, former police officer, and businessman who is ready to fight for American prosperity and freedom,” Wortham said. “I worked the frontlines as a patrolman protecting the Constitution. I have a unique understanding of government efficiencies and inefficiencies. In business, I made tough decisions to improve profitability and job creation within American companies.”
Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge
Meanwhile Democrats Angelina Jackson and Jacqueline Gaines are running for a chance to become a judge on the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The winner of the race Tuesday will compete in November against Robert Hanseman for a six-year term.
Jackson got 65% of the early vote compared to Gaines who got 34%.
Jackson leads the appellate division in the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office. She said her priorities if elected will be using evidence-based therapeutic alternatives to incarceration where legally appropriate, increasing efficiency and access to the court using technology and respecting the rights of victims.
“I am a Dayton native, a graduate of Dayton Public Schools, an HBCU graduate, and a mother of two school-aged daughters. I am a hard-working, open-minded, and compassionate person and I believe I would be a good judge,” Jackson said.
Jacqueline Gaines is a magistrate with the Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court. Gaines said domestic relations touches many other areas in the law as many cases involve people seeking separation for issues like domestic violence or bankruptcy.
“I saw there was a need to have more judges who are well rounded on the bench, have a broad practice experience and know how to relate to people and I think that’s a strength that I bring,” Gaines said. “I really pride myself in making sure I communicate in ways that laypeople can understand so they understand what has happened to them in court.”
