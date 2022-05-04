Bowers on top in early results for GOP Montgomery County commission race

“I am a fiscal conservative, former police officer, and businessman who is ready to fight for American prosperity and freedom,” Wortham said. “I worked the frontlines as a patrolman protecting the Constitution. I have a unique understanding of government efficiencies and inefficiencies. In business, I made tough decisions to improve profitability and job creation within American companies.”

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge

Meanwhile Democrats Angelina Jackson and Jacqueline Gaines are running for a chance to become a judge on the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The winner of the race Tuesday will compete in November against Robert Hanseman for a six-year term.

Jackson got 65% of the early vote compared to Gaines who got 34%.

Jacqueline Gaines, left, and Angelina Jackson, right, are running for the Democratic nomination for Common Pleas Judge.

Jackson leads the appellate division in the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office. She said her priorities if elected will be using evidence-based therapeutic alternatives to incarceration where legally appropriate, increasing efficiency and access to the court using technology and respecting the rights of victims.

“I am a Dayton native, a graduate of Dayton Public Schools, an HBCU graduate, and a mother of two school-aged daughters. I am a hard-working, open-minded, and compassionate person and I believe I would be a good judge,” Jackson said.

Jacqueline Gaines is a magistrate with the Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court. Gaines said domestic relations touches many other areas in the law as many cases involve people seeking separation for issues like domestic violence or bankruptcy.

“I saw there was a need to have more judges who are well rounded on the bench, have a broad practice experience and know how to relate to people and I think that’s a strength that I bring,” Gaines said. “I really pride myself in making sure I communicate in ways that laypeople can understand so they understand what has happened to them in court.”