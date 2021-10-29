JUST IN: More than 240 local jobs at stake as 2 manufacturers plan to close

With a potential buyer backing away from a purchase of the companies, a pair of area manufacturers will close their operations by the end of the year, affecting a total of 243 Dayton-area workers.
Creative Extruded Products, a Tipp City original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket manufacturer of vehicle parts, will close, affecting 165 workers.
And BTA Enterprises LLC in Trotwood also plans to close, affecting 78 employees.
Both closures will happen by year’s end, the companies have told the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
At this writing, the notices had not yet been published on the state’s WARN web site.
The department shared the companies’ Worker Adjustment Training Notification (”WARN”) notices with the Dayton Daily News in response to questions about the closures from the newspaper.
Creative Extruded Products is closing after being in business for 42 years, two current employees said. Employees were given the news Wednesday, they said.
A message seeking comment was sent to the company.
Fuyao and Tesla are among the Tipp City company’s customers. The business also owns BTA in Trotwood.
Employees said leaders of the Tipp City business expected to be bought about a month ago by a Michigan company.
Evidently, the prospective sale fell through.
In a letter to the state, a human resources director said: “Until very recently, the employers believed that a sale of substantially all their assets to a buyer would result in a retention by the buyer of substantially all their employees. Unfortunately, this week the employers have learned that the potential buyer has decided to not further pursue the acquisition. The employers’ assets will therefore not be sold, and the employment of all employees of the employers is expected to end via permanent closure as of December 31, 2021.”
Last year, a national company specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments bought the company’s property in Tipp City for $7.5 million.
